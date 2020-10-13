VIRAL: Pinoy finally gets sweet ‘yes’ after three rejected marriage proposals from girlfriend of 12 years

A former seaman finally got a sweet yes from his longtime girlfriend who rejected his proposal a couple of times.

His fiancée, Jonah Prado, shared their love story on Facebook, saying that it took 12 years before she finally decided to settle down.

She thanked her boyfriend, Jun Rey Tordecillas, for his patience and persistence.

“Nagkakilala kami Sept 17, 2008 at Aklan Training Center dahil sa pa Essay Contest nya, SK Federation President sya ng Aklan Province that time,” she wrote.

Jonah said that she was not interested with Jun Rey at first. “Never ko syang pinansin kasi nagsusulat nga ako… Istorbo, hindi ako maka concentrate… Pag ako natalo, kasalanan nya,” she said.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Husband finds wife’s emotional, final love letter after she passed away

“He was delivering his speech that time, sa akin lang sya nakatingin. Nakakahiya kasi lahat ng contestants nagtataka kung bakit nakatingin lang sya sa akin,” she added.

And just like in the movies, something magical happened.

“When I was about to receive the certificate, hinila nya ako palapit. Natisod ako. And then bigla ko na lang syang niyakap (yung akala mong sa movie lang na eksena)” she said.

Jun Rey proposed to Jonah after she graduated and got her license as a teacher.

But, at that time she was decided to build her dreams first.

“After I became a licensed teacher, nagyaya na sya magpakasal… It was a NO. Hindi pa ako ready, bawal pa sa bahay. When I became a full-time teacher sa ACC, nagyaya uli sya magpakasal. Seaman na sya that time and my reply, NOT YET keen… Wala pa akong lakas ng loob,” she said.

Jonah shared that she never heard asking her again even though she felt that the time was right for them.

“2015 we are about to go for it but both our families faced trials, na yung panahon na mismo nagsabi sa amin na wag muna. Ang pinag-ipunan namin na pera for three years para sa kasal… back to zero… Can you imagine how sad we were? We are comforted by the fact that our families were both okay and healthy,” she said.

And they never spoke about their wedding again.

It was 2018 when “I who asked him pero sya na ang nagsabi na hindi na muna, He will have to change his profession, and I was about to change also my school. It was a mutual decision na wag muna,” she said.

They said that they kept on waiting until God give them the signal to do so.

“When asked kelan magpapakasal he will always remind me that it’s God’s Call. Ituturo at ituturo nya ako kay Lord. Mind you, hindi sya “religious” na tao. But his prayers are always from the heart that when he speaks to me about his prayers – I just thank God that he is my boyfriend,” she said.

READ ON: NA-DEVELOP SA ML: Meet this OFW married couple who met, fell in love via online game

Jun Rey changed his work from seaman to fireman.

“Nung nakita ko syang nakaluhod, he was looking at me. Holding the ring, smiling,” she said.

“YES KEEN,” Jonah said. “Hindi pa nga ako nagsasalita eh,” Jun Rey replied.

“Sorry keen, kahit hindi ka magtanong… I was reserving my answer for the longest time too as you were keeping the question long before,” she said.

“Ang hirap po maghintay. Lalo na at matagal kang naghintay. Pero dahil sa dasal at pagmamahal. Ang Ganda ng kinalabasan ng paghihintay,” she added.

Jonah thanked Jun Rey for waiting for 12 years.