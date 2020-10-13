LOOK: Husband finds wife’s emotional, final love letter after she passed away

A love letter went viral on social media after Nestor Flores Mangila Jr. shared his wife’s final message on social media before she passed away.

Gladys, Nestor’s wife – passed away last August 22 due to cancer and found a particular letter on her phone only recently. He learned that his wife already created the letter as early as December 2019.

“Hindi mo deserve yung ganitong heartache… I mean we’re all gonna die, but not this soon,” said Gladys in her letter.

She hopes that Nestor would live a better life and assured him that he’s a strong person who can take care of their kids, even if she’s already passed on.

“You’re strong. Pinagtibay na nga kita ih, haha! You’ll need that for the kids, especially for yourself. Please, ingatan mo din ang sarili mo. Live a stress-free life mahmine. Alam mo kung anong naidudulot ng stress,” said Gladys.

Gladys also promised to continue watching over her family and even gave her blessing for Nestor to find a partner soon.

“It’s hard I know, pero you’ll get through it… I’ll watch over you and the kids. Have a partner if you want, kailangan mo yan lalo na sa mga growing kids natin. They’re gonna have a second nanay but at least deep in their hearts nakabaon pa din naman ako dun. Okay na ako dun,” said Gladys.

Nestor said that he cherishes every moment spent with Gladys during the entire 15 years of their relationship, and that he knows by heart that someday things will soon get better.

“This is the saddest and most beautiful letter/note I’ve received from you. Ayaw tumigil ng luha ko nung mabasa ko ‘to. Akala ko hindi ko mauunlock, Nay! Maraming salamat din sa lahat, someday things will get better, magiging okay din ako — kami,” said Nestor.

Read Gladys’ entire message here: