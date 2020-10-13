FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Husband finds wife’s emotional, final love letter after she passed away

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

A love letter went viral on social media after Nestor Flores Mangila Jr. shared his wife’s final message on social media before she passed away.

Gladys, Nestor’s wife – passed away last August 22 due to cancer and found a particular letter on her phone only recently. He learned that his wife already created the letter as early as December 2019.

“Hindi mo deserve yung ganitong heartache… I mean we’re all gonna die, but not this soon,” said Gladys in her letter.

She hopes that Nestor would live a better life and assured him that he’s a strong person who can take care of their kids, even if she’s already passed on.

“You’re strong. Pinagtibay na nga kita ih, haha! You’ll need that for the kids, especially for yourself. Please, ingatan mo din ang sarili mo. Live a stress-free life mahmine. Alam mo kung anong naidudulot ng stress,” said Gladys.

Gladys also promised to continue watching over her family and even gave her blessing for Nestor to find a partner soon.

“It’s hard I know, pero you’ll get through it… I’ll watch over you and the kids. Have a partner if you want, kailangan mo yan lalo na sa mga growing kids natin. They’re gonna have a second nanay but at least deep in their hearts nakabaon pa din naman ako dun. Okay na ako dun,” said Gladys.

Nestor said that he cherishes every moment spent with Gladys during the entire 15 years of their relationship, and that he knows by heart that someday things will soon get better.

“This is the saddest and most beautiful letter/note I’ve received from you. Ayaw tumigil ng luha ko nung mabasa ko ‘to. Akala ko hindi ko mauunlock, Nay! Maraming salamat din sa lahat, someday things will get better, magiging okay din ako — kami,” said Nestor.

Read Gladys’ entire message here:

Log into Facebook | Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE’s clear COVID-19 strategy is global model: NCEMA Director-General

UAE’s clear COVID-19 strategy is global model: NCEMA Director-General

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 344,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,990 newly infected patients

PH breaches 344,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,990 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Woman’s ‘celebratory dance’ after getting hired amuses netizens worldwide

WATCH: Woman’s ‘celebratory dance’ after getting hired amuses netizens worldwide

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: New terminal of Clark International Airport now 100% complete

LOOK: New terminal of Clark International Airport now 100% complete

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close