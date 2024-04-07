Manny Villar still the Philippines’ richest on Forbes 2024 billionaires list

Former Senate President and real estate mogul Manny Villar is still the richest person in the Philippines with a net worth of $11 billion or approximately Php619 billion in 2024, as reported by Forbes on Tuesday.

Villar ascended to the 190th place in Forbes’ 38th annual ranking of the world’s richest people, a notable increase of 42 places from last year’s 232nd position.

As the founder and chair of Vista Malls Inc., Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., and Allday Marts supermarkets, Villar was the sole Filipino to make it into the top 200.

Additionally, several other Philippine tycoons also landed on Forbes’ 2024 list, including: