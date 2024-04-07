GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Manny Villar still the Philippines’ richest on Forbes 2024 billionaires list

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Former Senate President and real estate mogul Manny Villar is still the richest person in the Philippines with a net worth of $11 billion or approximately Php619 billion in 2024, as reported by Forbes on Tuesday.

Villar ascended to the 190th place in Forbes’ 38th annual ranking of the world’s richest people, a notable increase of 42 places from last year’s 232nd position.

As the founder and chair of Vista Malls Inc., Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., and Allday Marts supermarkets, Villar was the sole Filipino to make it into the top 200.

Additionally, several other Philippine tycoons also landed on Forbes’ 2024 list, including:

  • Enrique Razon Jr., chairman of International Container Terminal Services Inc., claimed the 224th spot with a net worth of $10 billion.
  • Ramon Ang, President and CEO of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., sits in the 920th place with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.
  • Hans Sy secured the 1286th rank worldwide, with a net worth of $2.6 billion.
  • Henry Sy, Jr., Herbert Sy, and Lucio Tan shared the 1330th spot worldwide, each with a net worth of $2.5 billion.
  • Harley Sy listed at the 1380th place, with a net worth of $2.4 billion.
  • Teresita Sy-Coson secured the 1438th place with a $2.3 billion net worth.
  • Elizabeth Sy ranked 1545th place with a $2.1 billion net worth, while Andrew Tan was positioned at the 1623rd place with $2 billion net worth.
  • Jollibee Group founder and chairman Tony Tan Caktiong secured the 2152nd place with a net worth of $1.4 billion.
  • Lucio Co ($1.2 billion, 2410th place), Susan Co ($1.1 billion, 2545th place), Lance Gokongwei ($1.1 billion, 2545th place), and William Belo ($1 billion, 2692nd place) also made it to the 2024 list of billionaires.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Media Office

Global Village announces extended timings for Eid Al Fitr holidays

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 07T143332.914

Filipino Community in Ajman devotes Ramadan to volunteering with charity organizations

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 04T144348.650

UAE President orders payment of student debts in public schools

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 07T113206.008

Death toll in Taiwan quake rises to 13

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button