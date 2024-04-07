Manny Villar still the Philippines’ richest on Forbes 2024 billionaires list

Former Senate President and real estate mogul Manny Villar is still the richest person in the Philippines with a net worth of $11 billion or approximately Php619 billion in 2024, as reported by Forbes on Tuesday.
Villar ascended to the 190th place in Forbes’ 38th annual ranking of the world’s richest people, a notable increase of 42 places from last year’s 232nd position.
As the founder and chair of Vista Malls Inc., Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., and Allday Marts supermarkets, Villar was the sole Filipino to make it into the top 200.
Additionally, several other Philippine tycoons also landed on Forbes’ 2024 list, including:
- Enrique Razon Jr., chairman of International Container Terminal Services Inc., claimed the 224th spot with a net worth of $10 billion.
- Ramon Ang, President and CEO of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., sits in the 920th place with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.
- Hans Sy secured the 1286th rank worldwide, with a net worth of $2.6 billion.
- Henry Sy, Jr., Herbert Sy, and Lucio Tan shared the 1330th spot worldwide, each with a net worth of $2.5 billion.
- Harley Sy listed at the 1380th place, with a net worth of $2.4 billion.
- Teresita Sy-Coson secured the 1438th place with a $2.3 billion net worth.
- Elizabeth Sy ranked 1545th place with a $2.1 billion net worth, while Andrew Tan was positioned at the 1623rd place with $2 billion net worth.
- Jollibee Group founder and chairman Tony Tan Caktiong secured the 2152nd place with a net worth of $1.4 billion.
- Lucio Co ($1.2 billion, 2410th place), Susan Co ($1.1 billion, 2545th place), Lance Gokongwei ($1.1 billion, 2545th place), and William Belo ($1 billion, 2692nd place) also made it to the 2024 list of billionaires.