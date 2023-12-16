President Bongbong Marcos in Japan, to promote PH position on key issues

President Bongbong Marcos arrived in Japan for the ASEAN-Japan Summit on Friday indicating that his trip will be an opportunity to promote the Philippines’ interests and present the country’s position on different issues.

“This last ASEAN-related Summit for the year presents an opportunity to once again affirm the Philippines’ position on current international issues and advance Philippine interests,” Marcos said before leaving Manila.

”It is also an opportunity to welcome the conferment of Comprehensive Partner Status to Japan, ASEAN’s trusted and reliable partner in peace, economic development, and community-building for the past 50 years or so,” he added.

Marcos said that he would ensure there would be constructive engagements with ASEAN states.

“To best serve our national interest, inasmuch as we promote the regional interest of peace, security, and prosperity, for the well-being of the Filipino people,” he added.

Marcos will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.