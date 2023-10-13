Police probe murder of Saudi national in Southern Philippines

Philippine authorities are investigating the murder of a Saudi national in a targeted ambush attack in the southern part of the country. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victim was driving with his wife and her brother along a busy public road in Shariff Aguak municipality, Maguindanao province, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the death of the Saudi citizen and injuries to his spouse. The Saudi Embassy in Manila has identified the victim as Sulaiman Jamal and is closely monitoring the condition of his injured wife, who has been hospitalized near the scene of the attack.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, the regional police director for BARMM, is leading the investigation to determine the motive behind the murder. He stated, “They were tailed by motorcycle-riding suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.” Jamal suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his left ear.

Jamal’s wife remains in critical condition, and authorities are working to identify the suspects. According to Shariff Aguak Police Chief Maj. Haron Macabanding, witnesses are reluctant to come forward due to fear, but the police are encouraging them to share any information they may have.

The incident unfolded on a national highway with numerous vehicles passing by, although the presence of witnesses was complicated by a power interruption that left the area in darkness.

Police records indicate that Jamal and his wife had settled in Maguindanao last year and were involved in charitable activities, assisting those in need.