McDonald’s UAE adds Family Fun Dash to Abu Dhabi’s MOTN Festival

McDonald’s UAE is inviting families to get moving and make unforgettable memories at its brand-new pop up activity course, located at the MOTN Festival Abu Dhabi. Running from December 6 to December 31, the fun course is designed to encourage active play, teamwork, and joy for those looking to take part in feel-good moments – and there are prizes to be won!

The Family Fun Dash made its UAE debut at Dubai Festival City in November, and is now making way to the MOTN Festival, an annual family event celebrating Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. Now in its 8th edition, the festival features an ‘Out of This World’ theme, offering over 350 family experiences, including creative science workshops, carnival rides, a global food hall, outdoor cinema, and curated retail spaces. Packed with exciting activities to engage kids and adults alike, highlights of the McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash include a giant block puzzle, set to inspire creativity and problem-solving, as families work hand in hand to construct a large-scale structure. For those seeking a bit of adventure, a wall-climbing activity awaits, encouraging children and adults to test their strength and confidence as they reach new heights. Rounding off the experience, the energetic wheelbarrow race brings a playful spirit to the course.

“As a brand committed to enriching our local community, we’re excited to launch this new activity course in partnership with the MOTN Festival, creating engaging opportunities for families to stay active while creating feel good memories together,” said Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE. “Whether through our Junior Padel Academy, our sponsorship of the UAE Pro League football team or our McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash, our goal remains to foster a happy community though active initiatives that create lasting moments for all ages. We hope to expand this activity course across the Emirates in 2025.”

Families will walk away with a true sense of accomplishment and a special souvenir pack to remember the day. To add to the excitement, every challenge completed enters attendees into a raffle for prizes, including luxurious hotel stays at Lapita Hotel and free tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The MOTN Festival is a cherished annual event that lights up Abu Dhabi’s corniche with family entertainment, live concerts, and a vibrant festive atmosphere. Families are encouraged to secure their spots in advance by visiting www.motn.ae. Access to the McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash is included with a General Admission festival ticket.