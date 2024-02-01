FoodLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Huge Line-Up of Music & Entertainment Announced for Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey

The world’s first Open Fire Food Festival, hosted by Steve Harvey, will take place at Yas Marina Circuit on February 24-25. The festival will feature a range of musical acts, including DJ Natalie Brogan and several solo artists and bands.

The festival will showcase the talents of global grilling authorities, including Melissa Cookston and Moe Cason. Steven Raichlen, an international bestselling author and television presenter, will also be part of the expert panel.

In addition to the music and grilling events, the festival will include cooking workshops, eating competitions, and family entertainment. Tickets for the event start at AED 75 for standard entry, with free entry for children under 12. Two ambassadors, UAE Barbecue Champion Fred Casagrande and Emirati chef Aysha AlObeidli, have been announced for the festival.

Harvey said: “Join us on a culinary adventure at the Open Fire Food Festival, where diverse cultures, good music, and great food will converge.

“We hope the Open Fire Food Festival brings people together and introduces the region to a unique gastronomic experience which transcends borders.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website at https://www.openfirefoodfestival.com/.

