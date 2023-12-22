Chinese Star Restaurant offers budget-friendly combo menus this Christmas

Are you in the mood for authentic Chinese cuisine? Chinese Star Restaurant is the best place to be for a wide variety of mouth-watering Chinese delights, as well as delicious Asian cuisines, such as Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese food.

Formerly known as the Red House Restaurant, this Chinese restaurant prides itself on a team of excellent chefs, providing its diners with the best service, making you feel at home in every single bite.

To make your Christmas extra special, the restaurant is giving out promotional offers in its Dubai and Sharjah branches located in Al Ghurair Centre and King Faisal St respectively.

For those near Al Ghurair Centre, you are in for a treat! Chinese Star is offering its Combo A menu for as low as AED158. The meal is perfect for smaller groups of four people, allowing you and your loved ones to enjoy main dishes such as roast chicken, beef ribs with black pepper, sweet and sour fish, prawn and vegetable salad, egg tart, and matcha milk tea. You can also choose between chicken fried noodles or rice to add to your meal.

If you are looking for a meal set for six people, the restaurant’s Combo B menu is perfect for you. For as low as AED228, you can have the same items in Combo A, with the addition of tamago rolls, beef barbecue, egg fried rice, and chicken fried noodles.

Your whole family and friends will also love Combo C, which is good for 8 people. Chinese Star Restaurant will serve you main dishes such as chicken roast, beef ribs with black pepper, beef BBQ ribs, sweet and sour China Tilapia, and signature dry chili. They also offer sides like yummy prawn and vegetable salad and mixed vegetables with garlic. And finally, you can enjoy desserts like egg tarts, cute sweet buns, and matcha milk tea at the end of your meal.

If you’re living in Sharjah, don’t fret! Chinese Star Restaurant also has promotions in store for you in its branch in King Faisal St. Its Combo A menu, which is good for four people at AED148, consists of crispy duck, sweet and sour fish, mixed vegetables, sweet potatoes, milk tea, and the same option of choice between chicken fried noodles or rice.

Meanwhile, its Combo B menu is on offer at AED228, good for six people. Enjoy the same menu with combo A with added beef oyster sauce and rice noodles with beef.

For bigger groups, diners at Chinese Star Restaurant can enjoy their Combo C menu, good for eight people. For only AED328, Chinese Star Restaurant will make you feel full with their crispy duck, beef with oyster sauce, sizzling mixed seafood, sweet and sour fish, chicken with dry chili, chicken fried rice, and beef fried bihon. You will enjoy some appetizers like steamed dumplings and fried bun. Lastly, finish your meal with some sesame cake balls and milk tea.

But wait, there is more! You can get a chance to win exciting prizes with their spin-the-wheel game for any purchase of AED 50 and above at their Al Ghurair Centre branch on December 24 and 25.

With the promotions from Chinese Star, small groups of families and friends can enjoy delectable authentic Chinese and Asian food that is sure to bring life to your Christmas table.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this opportunity to add a touch of Chinese cuisine to your holidays!

You may visit Chinese Star Restaurant in any of their branches. Reserve a seat or VIP room now before Christmas:

Sharjah Branch: 📞 06 572 0898 | 055 558 5728 📍 King Faisal Street, Al Qasimia, Behind Splash Next To Al Habtoor Tower, Sharjah UAE

Dubai Branch: 📞 04 354 1588 | 052 915 1988 📍 Al Ghurair Centre, Shop F80, First Floor Near Cinema, Deira Dubai UAE