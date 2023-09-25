FoodLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Philippine Ambassador commends Al Maya Supermarket for promoting PH products

Philippine Ambassador, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, has lauded Al Maya Group’s efforts in promoting the products of the Philippines in their supermarket.

During a courtesy visit to one of Al Maya Group’s supermarkets in Dubai, Ambassador Ver was welcomed by Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group.

Mr. Vachani highlighted the wide array of Philippine products available at Al Maya Supermarkets, underscoring the significant import of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods or FMCG products from the Philippines by the Al Maya Group.

The Ambassador commended the initiative which brings Filipinos closer to home. In a previous speaking engagement, the Philippine Ambassador has revealed that there are now over a million Filipinos residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the discussion, Mr. Vachani expressed Al Maya’s eagerness to expand its product range from the Philippines and stated that they are currently exploring strategies to bolster trade between FMCG companies in the Philippines and the Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Group is a prominent UAE-based business conglomerate with over 50 supermarkets and various other ventures. The courtesy visit also stamped Al Maya Group’s commitment to supporting increased imports from the Philippines.

Concluding the visit, Mr. Kamal Vachani extended his gratitude to Ambassador Ver for visiting Al Maya Supermarket and assured his full support in providing quality products and services to the Filipino community in the UAE.

