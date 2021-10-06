Arce Dairy Ice Cream makes its cool debut in the UAE at the Expo 2020

Arce Dairy, one of the oldest and most beloved Philippine brands, has finally made its much-awaited debut in the United Arab Emirates. This was announced by Mark Mauricio, the Chief Operating Officer of SandBox Middle East, which is the exclusive authorized distributor of Arce Dairy in the UAE and the rest of the GCC region.

Founded in 1935, Arce Dairy is renowned for its products made from the freshest carabao’s milk – resulting in uniquely thicker ice cream that is much creamier and richer in taste. More so, the process of making this ice cream has remained unchanged for over 80 years.

Arce Dairy is being introduced to the UAE starting with its best-selling flavours, namely Ube, Macapuno, and Quezo Real, as well as Buko Sorbet and Buko Lechias Sorbet. The good news, according to Mauricio, is that more flavours are soon to follow. “Arce Dairy is a Filipino favourite and offers an amazing array of flavours. We’ll be introducing more of these iconic varieties in the coming months,” he said.

Remarkably, Arce Dairy is making its grand debut at the Mangrove Café of the Philippine Pavilion as part of the Expo 2020. “We wanted to ensure that ice cream and sorbet lovers from across the world get to experience the irresistible creaminess and refreshing taste of Arce Dairy. And the Expo 2020 is the perfect platform for this, thanks to the operators of the Mangrove Café,” Mauricio adds. In addition to the Philippine Pavilion, Arce Dairy is now available in leading supermarkets and groceries across the Emirates, namely Westzone, Al Maya, New Era, and Metro Manila Supermarket.