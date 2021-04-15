Cuisinerong Pinoy captures Philippines’ distinct flavors to enjoy at Al Barsha

Filipino food isn’t hard to get by here in the UAE, not with the majority of cafeterias and groceries offering food to go. However, creating that iconic delicious taste that Filipinos can discern with their palate is something that they can now experience at the heart of Al Barsha at Cuisinerong Pinoy.

What separates Cuisinerong Pinoy from many other Filipino restaurants is their desire to elevate the Filipino palate by bringing the taste of traditional dishes from the Philippines from their kitchens to the plates of their customers. Precy Dimaano, Co-Owner and Operations Manager at Cuisinerong Pinoy stated that the name of their restaurant ties in with the quality of food and the amazing hospitality that each of their visitors will enjoy.

“I did a lot of brainstorming with the team to come up with a unique name which all our fellow Filipinos can recognize. A name which is not common and a name that will never be forgotten because of the food and the service we are offering,” said Precy.

From North to South

Two of the most iconic dishes that visitors should never miss trying when they eat at Cuisinerong Pinoy include the ‘Kansi’ from Bacolod and the ‘Lomi’ from Batangas.

‘Kansi’ which has its roots in the Bacolod region is a fusion of the distinct delicious taste and aroma from ‘Bulalo’ and ‘Sinigang’ in one dish. The soup is infused with the ‘umami’ of the meat that diners can enjoy with every sip. Its fall-off-the-bone meat is also tenderized to perfection along with freshly-harvested vegetables that you can mix with each spoonful of rice.

‘Lomi’ from Batangas is known for its thick, rich, and fulfilling taste from the moment the soup hits your tongue. Cuisinerong Pinoy whips up a mix of well-done noodles, delectable soup, and variety of toppings gives this dish that authentic ‘gawang-Batangas’ taste.

Sarap na babalik-balikan!

Chef Renalyn Mendoza aspires that Cuisinerong Pinoy will be the go-to place for many Filipinos from all corners of the UAE to ‘come home’ to their restaurant at Al Barsha where they can celebrate good life with great-tasting food from the Philippines.

“As a Filipino, I dreamt of having a place for our own people. All of us are all looking for a place which they can call their own. A place where they can enjoy delicious Filipino food while spending quality time with their family, friends and colleague. A place where they can celebrate success. That is Cuisinerong Pinoy. I would like to invite everyone to come and visit us in Al Barsha to try and experience our mouthwatering Filipino Food. We have various dishes to offer from Northern to Southern part of the Philippines,” said Precy.

Cuisinerong Pinoy is located at Al Barsha 1 behind Citymax Hotel and Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. They offer free home delivery in Al Barsha 1 by giving them a call at 04 223 7500 or at 052 123 4679.