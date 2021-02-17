African cleaner arrested, imprisoned for stealing car accessories in Dubai auto shop 

A 49-year-old African cleaner has been arrested in Dubai after he was caught stealing car parts and accessories from an auto service shop in Dubai.

In a report on Gulf Today, one of the employees reported that he noticed missing brake pads and various car accessories worth Dhs5,205.

Surveillance cameras recorded the crime, and the defendant was caught red-handed on tape.

The employees confronted the defendant, and they also discovered that some stolen items were also hidden into his apartment.

The police were informed by the crime and the defendant was also arrested for the crime.

Apart from this crime, another incident involving an African suspect happened when he robbed an Asian driver who offered him a free ride.

The 28-year-old African suspect decided to use a different robbery method. He asked for help in the middle of the road until he found his victim.

The good-hearted citizen did not want to leave the suspect roaming the streets. The Asian victim also said that he had no suspicion upon offering help.

The suspect sat in the passenger seat next to the driver, then launched his attack minutes after. He strangled the driver and beat him.

The suspect robbed Dhs500 and the victim’s phone. He then told him to pull over in order to flee the scene.

The police immediately arrested the suspect in the same spot. (TDT)