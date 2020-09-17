Tuck into Rove Hotels’ all-new daily breakfast & extended bench brunch

Calling all early risers, late-morning munchers and mid-afternoon brunchers, Rove Hotels has a feast for every type of Rover (guest), with lip-smacking selection of international flavours and unbeatable value all week long.

Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City are ready to make sure every breakfast-lover can rise and shine to a good morning, with the launch of The Daily Breakfast, for those who like to kickstart their day the Rove way. But that’s not all, because, due to popular demand, the crowd-favourite Bench Brunch is now available on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11.30am to 4pm.

The Daily Breakfast at Rove

Whether you crawl out of the wrong side of the bed or wake up smiling – a big breakfast is a great start to any day, no matter your mood, and the all-new Daily Breakfast at Rove is the ideal morning feast.

Get things started with your choice of The Continental Platter, featuring fruit yoghurt, pastries, cheeses, cold cuts, fruit salad, and more, or The Arabic Mezza, which comes with hummus, Baladi cheese, olives, pastries, Arabic bread, fruit salad, and more.

Then it’s time to tuck into a tasty hot main from the kitchen, with gluten-free, keto and vegan options available. From The Full Rove and the Vegan Breakfast Hash, to the Banana Pancakes, Waffles, and lots more – every option is a guaranteed appetite-pleaser. You’ll also be able to quench that morning thirst with a hot beverage and choice of juice, all served right to your table.

The Daily Breakfast at Rove:

Every morning, from 6.30am to 11.30am

Locations: Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre & Rove Healthcare City

Price: AED 59 for one person. Special promotion of AED 99 for two

T&Cs apply

The Bench Brunch (Now available on Fridays & Saturdays)

It’s time to fill your weekends with great food and great value at every Rover’s favourite feast: The Bench Brunch. So, why not bring the family along or round up your friends and enjoy brunching done right?

Kick your feast off with a delicious sharing platter, which includes a fresh fruit and berry plate, sandwich wraps, pastries, salad jars, a French cheese plate, hummus, and labneh, as well as water, juices and a hot beverage, all served right to your table.

Then, it’s time for the main event, with your choice of a delicious main dish from The Daily kitchen bringing a host of new options added to the menu, followed by a lip-smacking dessert, all for just AED 99. That’s not all! Enjoy a very special Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer, until 30th September 2020.

The Bench Brunch

Fridays & Saturdays, 11.30am to 4pm

Locations: Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre & Rove Healthcare City

Special offer: Buy One Get One Free for AED 99, until 30th September 2020

AED 49 per child (aged 6-12)

Free of charge (under 6)

T&Cs apply