From oyster diving to achieving his dream: The story of perseverance behind one of the UAE’s top Filipino engineers

From scattered blueprints and the heat of the construction site to the flawless finish of a high-end development, Jestoni Estaura Cuizon is the quiet force who translates vision into concrete reality. He walks the line between organized chaos and meticulous execution, but his story doesn’t begin on these dazzling projects.

Before he built these luxurious residences and villas in Dubai, and before he earned the position of Commercial Manager and Project Manager, he first lived in the slums, where he dreamed of having a comfortable home.

“I would consider my family poor while I was growing up, but always grateful,” Jestoni shared in an interview with The Filipino Times. “We did not have luxuries or extra comforts, yet we had the essentials—food on the table, a roof over our heads, clothes to wear, and the chance to go to school. For that, I remain thankful.”

Jestoni was the fifth of eight siblings, raised in a small home built above a muddy river, with mangroves stretching behind them. Nights were spent crowded together on one simple banig, yet these cramped quarters fostered closeness, warmth, and a sense of belonging.

“I still remember how uncomfortable that setup was, and I longed for the day when my parents could live in a safe, clean, and dignified home. That dream became my motivation to finish the course,” he recalled.

Big dreams built in slums

His early mornings were never ordinary. He went on fishing trips with his father, diving for oysters, and helping his mother sell fish. He did chores that might seem mundane—feeding chickens raised for cockfights or helping his father cook at small town events like fiestas—but these instilled discipline and hard work. He even helped in doing basic labor tasks at construction sites where his father worked as a carpenter and foreman.

“Watching him transform raw materials into something tangible and useful gave me a sense of admiration,” he said proudly.

Jestoni’s childhood dreams were big, though constrained by circumstance. He wanted to become an IT engineer, fascinated by video games and technology. At other times, he imagined himself as a chef, inspired by helping his father during side jobs. But practicality won: civil engineering became his path, guided by his older brother Jay, who recognized Jestoni’s potential.

“I embraced it as my calling,” he said. “I realized that engineering was not just about numbers and structures—it was about building something lasting. I carried in my heart the vision of one day building a real home for my parents.”

Moving abroad

Education became the first real doorway to change. Passing the civil engineering licensure exam was a milestone, but it was his opportunity to work abroad that truly transformed his life. Moving to the UAE, he faced homesickness, cultural adjustments, and the pressures of high-profile projects. The COVID-19 pandemic added another layer of challenge, isolating him from family and amplifying anxiety.

Eight years as an OFW, Jestoni not only adapted but thrived. He completed a diploma in Quantity Surveying and Procurement Management, earned promotions, and became an integral part of major projects like the Uzbekistan Pavilion for Expo 2020 and a luxury three-villa development in Dubai Hills. His dedication and professionalism earned him recognition in the TFT Watchlist Awards, a testament to his excellence and credibility as a Filipino engineer on a global stage.

“The award humbled me,” he admitted. “It represents pride, honor, and validation of my journey from humble beginnings to the career opportunities I have today.”

“It serves as an inspiration, showing that with perseverance, hard work, and faith, even those from modest backgrounds can reach meaningful milestones and make a positive impact,” he added.

Paving way for the youth

Despite his accomplishments, Jestoni has not forgotten his roots. He mentors young engineers, leads a kids ministry at his church, and contributes to foundations supporting education and livelihoods. His long-term dream blends skill and compassion: establishing a foundation that provides shelters for people and animals, giving dignity and opportunity to those in need.

“Even humble beginnings and challenges can become stepping stones if you stay committed, work hard, and maintain a positive mindset. Let your journey inspire others, and always use your success to give back to your family, community, and fellow Filipinos,” he advises young Filipinos.