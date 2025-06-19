Meet the esteemed judges for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers, Architects, and Healthcare Professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain 2025

The Filipino Times Watchlist 2025 is set to make history with its first-ever two-day celebration in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, recognizing the most outstanding Filipino professionals in engineering, architecture, and healthcare across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Taking place on June 20–21, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace in Riyadh, this landmark event marks a significant expansion of the prestigious awards beyond the UAE.

Day 1 – Engineering and Architecture (June 20, 2025):

The TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain 2025 will spotlight Filipino professionals whose innovation, leadership, and technical excellence have made a lasting impact on the region’s built environment and infrastructure development.

Day 2 – Healthcare (June 21, 2025):

The TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain 2025 will honor Filipino leaders in healthcare who are elevating patient care, medical innovation, health education, and clinical standards in the region.

A distinguished panel of judges—leaders and changemakers in their respective fields—helped evaluate this year’s nominees. Their expertise and professional integrity ensure that the awards reflect true excellence and impact among Filipino professionals.

Meet the esteemed judges behind the TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain:

Judges for the TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Arch. Jan Marlou A. Luis

Technical Architect and Technical Team Leader, Cube Metal Industries

A licensed architect and façade design specialist based in Jeddah, Arch. Luis brings over a decade of expertise in aluminum and glass systems. As Technical Team Leader at Cube Metal Industries, he oversees detailed technical execution for landmark projects.

He is also a prominent leader in the Filipino professional community, serving as former UAP-KSA Chapter President and current Chair of the Philippine Professional Organization – Western Region Saudi Arabia.

Engr. Victorino Abejero

Managing Director, GulfTIC Certification LLC

With over 30 years of global experience in conformity assessment, Engr. Abejero has led major regulatory developments across the GCC, including the UAE’s Energy Efficiency and Emirates Quality Mark. A founding leader of the IIEE UAE Chapter and an International IEC Expert, his expertise in technical standards and certification continues to shape regional engineering excellence.

Engr. Jay-ar Padernal Legaste

Lead Civil and Structural Engineer, Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corp.

A triple-licensed civil and structural engineer (Philippines, USA, ASEAN), Engr. Legaste is known for designing mega projects for Saudi Aramco. He has earned accolades from The Filipino Times and Philippine organizations for professional distinction and leadership, including the 2023 Most Outstanding Professional of the Year Award (MOPYA).

Engr. Erwin Mandia

Design and Estimation Supervisor, Al Shahin Metal Industries

Specializing in structural steel and pre-engineered buildings, Engr. Mandia is a leading civil engineer with more than 15 years of expertise. He is the current President of PICE Riyadh and Vice-Chairman of ASEP Riyadh, exemplifying his dual excellence in technical execution and community service.

Engr. Renato S. Camacho

Consultant Senior Mechanical Engineer, DAR ALRIYADH

With over two decades in mechanical engineering and project management, Engr. Camacho is a respected mentor and chapter president of PSIM-KSA. A Professional Mechanical Engineer, Risk Management Professional, and APEC Engineer, he has contributed to defense and infrastructure projects such as the King Faisal Air Academy.

Engr. Leo R. Argoso Jr.

Medical Device Engineer, Abdulrehman Algosaibi G.T.C LLC

With broad expertise in electronics, ICT, and biomedical engineering, Engr. Argoso is a licensed and certified engineer committed to mentoring future talents. He is recognized for his work in smart infrastructure, medical systems, and contributions to professional engineering bodies such as IECEP.

Judges for the TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Dr. Jordan Tovera Salvador

Assistant Vice-Dean for Development and Community Partnership, College of Nursing, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University

Dr. Salvador is a globally recognized nurse leader and dual PhD holder with extensive experience in healthcare education, quality assurance, and research. His influence spans more than 30 countries through conferences, publications, and global academic fellowships.

Rodemel Mar Maceda

Director of Nursing Excellence, Ministry of Defense Health Services – Nursing Administration

Leading nursing excellence programs across 21 hospitals, Maceda is a highly credentialed nurse executive specializing in Magnet accreditation, quality, and safety. As FILNASA President, he has helped produce multiple topnotchers for the SPLE and is a recognized leader in the Gulf’s Filipino nursing community.

Julius Jude Pastrana Mamaclay

Administrative Staff and Translator, Philippine Embassy Manama

A registered nurse and community health leader, Mamaclay heads the Philippine Nurses Association in Bahrain. Through medical missions, health programs, and exam reviews, he empowers Filipino professionals while also bridging cultures through his role at the embassy.

Jose Rex N. Navarrosa

Head, Quality and Academic Accreditation Unit, College of Applied Medical Sciences, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University

A pioneer in respiratory therapy education in Saudi Arabia, Navarrosa has over 30 years of experience as a clinician, educator, and civic leader. His contributions include curriculum development, quality accreditation, and professional mentoring across the Gulf and the Philippines.

Maricris B. Ignacio

Hospital Nursing Supervisor, Almana General Hospital – Al Ahsa

With 19 years of hospital service, Ignacio co-founded FINA (Filipino Nurses in Al Ahsa), championing healthcare volunteerism and continuing education. A certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, and NRP provider, she continues to uplift fellow nurses through training, leadership, and advocacy.

These esteemed judges bring their expertise and leadership to the 2025 Watchlist Awards. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and community advancement will ensure the awards recognize the best Filipino professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, while inspiring the next generation to reach even greater heights.