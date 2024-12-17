SANA NGAYONG PASKO: Presenting the Christmas wishes of OFWs in the UAE this season of giving

As we count down to Christmas, the spirit of giving fills the air, radiating warmth and joy to all who embrace the essence of the season. This is particularly true for overseas Filipino workers in the UAE, whose brave sacrifices and dedication to provide for their families back home shine brightly during this time.

While they selflessly support their families, OFWs also long for appreciation during the holidays, whether it’s a simple but heartfelt message from loved ones or a material gift that reminds them they are special, too.

Sama-sama ang buong pamilya

In the latest “Tanong ng Bayan” post, we asked, “Bilang isang dakilang OFW na nagpapagal sa malayong-bayan para sa iyong pamilya, anong regalo naman ang hangad mong matanggap ngayong Pasko?”

Numerous comments pointed to a single answer: to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

Jen Dela Cruz, an Abu Dhabi-based customer service representative, expressed her wish to celebrate Christmas with her only son, who is currently in the Philippines.

“Kami pong mag-asawa ay OFWs dito sa UAE at meron kaming isang anak na nasa Pinas ngayon. Gustung-gusto ko po magkakasama kami ngayong darating na Pasko at mai-celebrate ang third birthday ng aming anak sa December 26 pero hindi po namin kayang bumili ng plane ticket at visa para makapasyal po ang aming anak dito sa UAE,” she shared with The Filipino Times.

Jen, who has been an OFW in the UAE for six years now, believes that Christmas is one of the most joyous celebrations of the year — a time for giving, showing love, and family gatherings.

“Kaya naman bilang isang OFW ay eto yung panahon na namimiss natin sa Pinas dahil malayo tayo sa ating mga pamilya, kamag-anak at mga kaibigan,” Jen said, adding that despite being away from their child, she and her husband still manage to celebrate Christmas by going out and dining with relatives and friends.

Indeed, special occasions such as Christmas are often spent by OFWs far from their families, creating a deep longing during the festivities.

Basta walang may sakit

Others, on the other hand, focus on being grateful for their loved ones’ good health. They take solace in the fact that their families are safe and well. That no matter how far apart they are, they find happiness in knowing that the best gift one could ever wish – both for themselves and for the ones they care about most – is good health.

“Kahit ano po, kung ano’ng ipagkaloob ng Diyos sa akin masaya na po ako ang importante [in] good health ang aking pamilya,” commented a Facebook user named AnRol Sabalo on the post.

“Ang Christmas wish ko ay magkaroon lagi ng magandang kalusugan ang aking buong pamilya,” Jen De Leon Baysa, an accountant from Ajman, said in an interview.

“Ang Pasko ay hindi lang tungkol sa mga materyal na bagay kundi sa pagsasama-sama at pagpapasalamat sa lahat ng biyayang hatid ng Panginoon… Habang nandito kami sa UAE, sinisikap naming gawing espesyal ang Pasko kahit malayo sa Pilipinas,” she said.

According to her, the holiday season enables Filipinos in the UAE to unite in the spirit of Christmas, making this time of the year more meaningful for OFWs.

Praktikal lang

Some OFWs who responded to the survey, however, preferred practicality and revealed a desire for cash gifts or even groceries. They recognized that receiving cash allows them to address immediate needs, whether it’s sending money home or covering essential expenses.

Grace Munoz wrote: “Cash at grocery para ipamahagi ko sa aking pamilya para sumaya sila sa Pasko.”

Dex Javier, a process analyst at a fintech company in Dubai, echoed the same sentiment.

“Pera mostly para sa pamilya sa Pilipinas,” he told The Filipino Times. “Tayong mga OFW dapat doble ang kayod para makapagpadala and para makapagtabi para sa sarili. So if, by the grace of God, mabigyan tayo ng malaking pera ngayong Pasko, malaking tulong ‘yon para sa pamilya sa Pilipinas and para sa akin na rin, para mas makapag-ipon,” Dex said.

These wishes from just some of the OFWs in the UAE remind us of the true spirit of the yuletide season. While many long for the warmth of family gatherings and the joy of being together, others find comfort in practical gifts that support their loved ones back home.

Whether it’s the hope for good health or the desire for financial assistance, these wishes reflect the sacrifices and dreams of Filipinos working abroad.

What about you, ka-TFT? What’s your Christmas wish?