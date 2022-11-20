Pinoy community groups conduct tree planting, community service in UAE

Filipinos came together in the spirit of Bayanihan to help those in need across several activities for the past few weeks.

The UAE Fuerza de Unidad Eagles Club – CLR II supported by other leaders and members from different clubs and regions visited the Muhaisnah industrial park, wherein the group distributed and shared food packs with all the laborers in the vicinity.

The group, under the supervision of its Governor Eagle Rey S. Diego and Club President Jayson L. Baste from Central Luzon Region II, all went to Polo-Dubai to give hygiene kits to our fellow kababayans who are stationed there waiting for their repatriation.

In addition, three affiliated clubs of The Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles, namely UAE Executive Eagles Club (NCR X), Abu Dhabi UAE Sandigan Eagles Club (NCR XVI) and UAE Fuerza de Unidad Eagles Club (CLR II), gathered at the Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. for a Tree Planting and Clean up drive in the area.

After which, everybody took the time to know each other while resting and waiting for a perfect weather to finish the event with a basketball exhibition game of Team Kuya versus Team Aspirants.

Themed “United As One” carrying our guiding principle, “Service Through Strong Brotherhood” all of the clubs’ members and their aspirants have collaborated and made history in the community acting as one group irrespective of which club they belonged to.