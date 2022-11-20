FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

Pinoy community groups conduct tree planting, community service in UAE

Neil Bie 3 hours ago

Filipinos came together in the spirit of Bayanihan to help those in need across several activities for the past few weeks.

Eagles activities uae 17

The UAE Fuerza de Unidad Eagles Club – CLR II supported by other leaders and members from different clubs and regions visited the Muhaisnah industrial park, wherein the group distributed and shared food packs with all the laborers in the vicinity.

Eagles activities uae 14

The group, under the supervision of its Governor Eagle Rey S. Diego and Club President Jayson L. Baste from Central Luzon Region II, all went to Polo-Dubai to give hygiene kits to our fellow kababayans who are stationed there waiting for their repatriation.

Eagles activities uae 3

In addition, three affiliated clubs of The Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles, namely UAE Executive Eagles Club (NCR X), Abu Dhabi UAE Sandigan Eagles Club (NCR XVI) and UAE Fuerza de Unidad Eagles Club (CLR II), gathered at the Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. for a Tree Planting and Clean up drive in the area.

Eagles activities uae 1

After which, everybody took the time to know each other while resting and waiting for a perfect weather to finish the event with a basketball exhibition game of Team Kuya versus Team Aspirants.

Eagles activities uae 13 1

Themed “United As One” carrying our guiding principle, “Service Through Strong Brotherhood” all of the clubs’ members and their aspirants have collaborated and made history in the community acting as one group irrespective of which club they belonged to.

Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

