VIRAL: Life-sized boarding passes amuses millions of netizens

A group of Filipino friends made their vacation unforgettable when they presented their huge boarding passes to the authorities at an airport.

The uploader of a viral TikTok video – which has crossed three million views since July 23, 2022 – revealed his hilarious prank to his friends when he handed them over their boarding passes at the airport.

“Naisip lang po namin na i-prank ‘yung mga kaibigan namin para mas maging memorable naman ‘yung 1st flight naming lahat, kasi gano’n talaga sa samahan namin panay kalokohan po,” said Rove Bahan in an interview with The Philippine Star.

Bahan, together with her friends Pork, Geca, Dots, Min, and AJ, was travelling to Boracay for the first time, the report said.

“Ayaw pa nila (tanggapin ‘yung boarding pass) nung una kasi nakakahiya daw po, nagtitinginan mga tao. Akala po nila prank lang talaga at mema lang namin, pero no choice sila ‘yun talaga ginamit nila,” Bahan was quoted as saying.

“Tinatawanan lang din po kami (ng staff). Lumapit pa po isang staff samin non sya po yung kumuha ng pic samin,” she reportedly added.

Watch the video here: