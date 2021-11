LOOK: Giant banana of half an arm length grows in PH province

A giant banana of half an arm’s length grew in Asingan, Pangasinan in the Philippines leaving the people surprised.

Winnie Tarangco said she and her family were shocked after they saw the giant banana.

“Siyempre nagulat po kami. Ikaw ba naman makakita ng kasing laki ng apo ko na halos magfa-five months pa lang eh kasing laki niya?” she said. “Kaya sabi ko, ang laki at ang haba naman ng saging na ‘to.”

Winnie said it took them one whole week to finish the whole banana and its taste was different. “Matamis po siya… Hindi po siya pangkaraniwan na saging na ‘di ba may puso ‘yung saging natin na tumutubo po sa atin? Siya wala,” she said. (AW)