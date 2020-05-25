Kim Chiu pleads to public to sign online petition for ABS-CBN franchise

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu posted an appeal to the public to help her home network go on-air once again through an online petition.

Chiu, who has been viral on social media since her video where she attempted to relate classroom laws to ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, hopes that her fans and the general public would sign the online petition that might help convince lawmakers to put ABS-CBN back on air.

“Hihingi sana ako ng tulong sa inyo na mag 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉 𝙉𝙂 𝙋𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 upang makabalik sa pamamahayag ang aming tahanan. Ang tahanan na hindi magdadalawang isip na tumulong sa kapwa. Magbigay ng saya at inspirasyon. Wala naman perpektong tao sa mundo, maaring nagkakamali man pero inaayos din at naayos naman,” said Chiu.

The actress also connected her now famous line “Pwede nang lumabas” in her message as she appealed for signatures to support the renewal of the media giant’s franchise.

“Sana ay tulungan ninyo kami upang kami ay PWEDE NANG LUMABAS,” said Chiu who has already launched her official song out of the very lines she uttered from her viral video.