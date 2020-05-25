Kim Chiu pleads to public to sign online petition for ABS-CBN franchise

An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...
President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Malacañang has announced that President Duterte has given the go signal to use all government resources to ensure that all OFWs who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would head back home to their provinces within the week, including the use...
Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19
A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...
DOJ says online child sexual abuse in PH increased by 260% during quarantine
The Department of Justice on May 25 said that reports of online child sexual abuse in the Philippines have increased by over 260 percent during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. According to DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)...
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu posted an appeal to the public to help her home network go on-air once again through an online petition.
Chiu, who has been viral on social media since her video where she attempted to relate classroom laws to ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, hopes that her fans and the general public would sign the online petition that might help convince lawmakers to put ABS-CBN back on air.
“Hihingi sana ako ng tulong sa inyo na mag 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉 𝙉𝙂 𝙋𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 upang makabalik sa pamamahayag ang aming tahanan. Ang tahanan na hindi magdadalawang isip na tumulong sa kapwa. Magbigay ng saya at inspirasyon. Wala naman perpektong tao sa mundo, maaring nagkakamali man pero inaayos din at naayos naman,” said Chiu.
The actress also connected her now famous line “Pwede nang lumabas” in her message as she appealed for signatures to support the renewal of the media giant’s franchise.
“Sana ay tulungan ninyo kami upang kami ay PWEDE NANG LUMABAS,” said Chiu who has already launched her official song out of the very lines she uttered from her viral video.
View this post on Instagram
Kapit bisig tayo kapamilya!!!!💙💚❤️. Mga 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎!!!! 🛎 Hihingi sana ako ng tulong sa inyo na mag 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉 𝙉𝙂 𝙋𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 upang makabalik sa pamamahayag ang aming tahanan. Ang tahanan na hindi magdadalawang isip na tumulong sa kapwa. Magbigay ng saya at inspirasyon. Wala naman perpektong tao sa mundo, maaring nagkakamali man pero inaayos din at naayos naman. Sana ay tulungan ninyo kami upang kami ay 𝙋𝙒𝙀𝘿𝙀 𝙉𝘼𝙉𝙂 𝙇𝙐𝙈𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙎. pakiusap po classmates!🛎 ang 𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆 ng 𝙒𝙀𝘽𝙎𝙄𝙏𝙀 ay nasa aking 𝘽𝙄𝙊☝🏻 maraming maraming salamat!!!! 💙💚❤️ hope you can also 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙀 the link!
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved