Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19

May 25 2020

An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...

Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19

May 25 2020

A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...

Kim Chiu pleads to public to sign online petition for ABS-CBN franchise

by | Feature

May. 25, 20 | 5:01 pm

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu posted an appeal to the public to help her home network go on-air once again through an online petition.

Chiu, who has been viral on social media since her video where she attempted to relate classroom laws to ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, hopes that her fans and the general public would sign the online petition that might help convince lawmakers to put ABS-CBN back on air.

“Hihingi sana ako ng tulong sa inyo na mag 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉 𝙉𝙂 𝙋𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 upang makabalik sa pamamahayag ang aming tahanan. Ang tahanan na hindi magdadalawang isip na tumulong sa kapwa. Magbigay ng saya at inspirasyon. Wala naman perpektong tao sa mundo, maaring nagkakamali man pero inaayos din at naayos naman,” said Chiu.

The actress also connected her now famous line “Pwede nang lumabas” in her message as she appealed for signatures to support the renewal of the media giant’s franchise.

“Sana ay tulungan ninyo kami upang kami ay PWEDE NANG LUMABAS,” said Chiu who has already launched her official song out of the very lines she uttered from her viral video.

View this post on Instagram

Kapit bisig tayo kapamilya!!!!💙💚❤️. Mga 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎!!!! 🛎 Hihingi sana ako ng tulong sa inyo na mag 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉 𝙉𝙂 𝙋𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 upang makabalik sa pamamahayag ang aming tahanan. Ang tahanan na hindi magdadalawang isip na tumulong sa kapwa. Magbigay ng saya at inspirasyon. Wala naman perpektong tao sa mundo, maaring nagkakamali man pero inaayos din at naayos naman. Sana ay tulungan ninyo kami upang kami ay 𝙋𝙒𝙀𝘿𝙀 𝙉𝘼𝙉𝙂 𝙇𝙐𝙈𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙎. pakiusap po classmates!🛎 ang 𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆 ng 𝙒𝙀𝘽𝙎𝙄𝙏𝙀 ay nasa aking 𝘽𝙄𝙊☝🏻 maraming maraming salamat!!!! 💙💚❤️ hope you can also 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙀 the link!

A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on

