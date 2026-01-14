UAE-based Filipino teen band Novela set to make landmark performance in Dubai

Rising UAE-based Filipino teen band Novela is making waves in the music scene with a milestone performance on one of Dubai’s most prominent international stages.

The six-member band, known for their high-energy performances and modern pop-rock sound, is scheduled to perform Monday, January 19, with their set starting at 8:40 p.m. at Global Village.

Novela will present a tight six-piece lineup featuring Carylle Velasco (lead vocals), Reyze Simoune Cedric Mutuc (co-lead vocals), Rauve Maximus Pajanonot (lead guitar), Jason Gabrielle Tan (bass and synth), Mark Anthony Sev Crescini (drums), and Jacynn Adrian Uy (keyboards), representing a new generation of Filipino youth talent gaining recognition beyond the UAE.

The group comes into the performance riding strong momentum, having recently opened for a sold-out Elias JTV Band concert in Abu Dhabi.

Despite only two years of experience as a teen band in the UAE, Novela has already earned notable accolades, including winning the 2024 BurJuman Battle of the Bands and the Dubai Rock Revolution: Eraserheads Edition during the Shukran Festival, organized by The Filipino Channel, Love Josie, and Infinite Communities.

In addition to live performances, Novela has begun releasing original music, now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.