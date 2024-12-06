Marcelito Pomoy’s ‘Duet of Dreams’ World Tour: A musical journey begins

In just a little over two weeks from now, international vocal sensation and Pinoy pride Marcelito Pomoy is set to captivate audiences in the UAE with his much-anticipated “Duet of Dreams World Tour” debuting at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 22.

But ahead of this concert, Marcelito provided a preview of what awaits everyone during a mini press conference held on December 1. He expressed his excitement about returning to Dubai as well as his initial disbelief at the incredible chance to perform on the grand stage of the Coca-Cola Arena.

“I was shocked, but I have to say that I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait to perform for my fans here,” he said.

BRICS Entertainment Founder and CEO Roland Horvath noted that the large number of Filipinos in the UAE is one of their key reasons for choosing to launch the “Duet of Dreams World Tour” here.

“I know that so many Filipinos live in the UAE… And this is a challenge. It’s a big venue. We have to produce a big show, we have to figure out the whole concept,” said Roland, beaming with pride as he relayed the story of how he discovered Marcelito.

“I fell in love immediately with his talent. I have never seen anything like it before. I have been working with different artists in the last 10 years, but I have never seen a talent like his unique voice.”

“Duet of Dreams” will also be a celebration of Marcelito’s recently released album, “Duet Myself,” produced by the renowned Pierpaolo Guerrini. According to Roland, Guerrini composed two original songs for the album, which Marcelito will perform live for the first time at the concert.

The album, showcasing breathtaking renditions of timeless classics, also includes Marcelito’s signature song, “The Prayer,” the piece that won him the grand winner title in the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011.

The “Duet of Dreams World Tour” at the Coca-Cola Arena will feature special guest performances by Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO, known for his innovative fusion of classical and contemporary music who will captivate the audience with his stunning talent.

Tickets are available on the Coca-Cola Arena’s official website, starting at AED 99. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this unique musical journey that highlights Marcelito’s artistry and introduces exceptional talents to the global stage.