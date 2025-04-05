Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez go public with relationship at ABS-CBN Ball

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: DominSue Official/IG

After months of speculation, Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez have officially confirmed their relationship by appearing together at the ABS-CBN Ball.

The couple turned heads on the red carpet—Sue in a classic white beaded gown with gloves and a choker, and Dominic in a sleek black tuxedo.

Dominic was formerly engaged to Bea Alonzo in 2023, but the two parted ways in 2024.

Sue, on the other hand, had a five-year relationship with Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez, which ended earlier this year.

Rumors of a romance between Dominic and Sue began circulating after a viral video showed Sue seemingly kissing Dominic in Siargao.

The actor later shared a photo with Sue on Instagram in January, fueling further buzz about their relationship.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos FB

Marcos assures public PhilHealth remains well-funded amid legal battle over P89.9-B transfer

2 mins ago
new immigration counters at NAIA T3

MIAA opens new immigration counters for OFWs at Terminal 3

12 mins ago
Bongbong marcos left and imee marcos right

Marcos changes campaign chant as Imee exits administration slate

2 hours ago
dunkin donuts main photo

Dunkin’ celebrates its 85th store in the UAE with a special offer

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button