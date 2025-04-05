Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez go public with relationship at ABS-CBN Ball

After months of speculation, Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez have officially confirmed their relationship by appearing together at the ABS-CBN Ball.

The couple turned heads on the red carpet—Sue in a classic white beaded gown with gloves and a choker, and Dominic in a sleek black tuxedo.

Dominic was formerly engaged to Bea Alonzo in 2023, but the two parted ways in 2024.

Sue, on the other hand, had a five-year relationship with Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez, which ended earlier this year.

Rumors of a romance between Dominic and Sue began circulating after a viral video showed Sue seemingly kissing Dominic in Siargao.

The actor later shared a photo with Sue on Instagram in January, fueling further buzz about their relationship.