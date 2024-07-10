Marian Rivera amused netizens with English translation of her ‘Superbods’ question

Kapuso star Marian Rivera goes viral on social media after amusing netizens with the English translation of her question for a candidate during the Q&A portion of a beauty and fitness competition.

Rivera, who served as a celebrity judge for the Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals, asked Jether Palomo a Tagalog question: “Dumami ang followers mo sa social media nung naging finalist ka. Paano mo gagamitin ang opportunity na ito kahit natapos na ang competition na ‘to?”

However, the contestant requested for it to be translated into English.

“I will try my best,” Rivera said which made the audience burst into laughter. “Are you ready for this? Listen very carefully,” she added.

“Your social media following grew when you became a finalist. How will you use this opportunity even after your Superbod journey?” the actress translated.

“I think you understand that,” Rivera said laughing.

Rivera also shared on her Instagram story a screenshot of her name included in the trending topics in the Philippines.

Palomo was hailed as the grand winner of the Century Tuna Superbods 2024 held July 9, 2024.