EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marian Rivera amused netizens with English translation of her ‘Superbods’ question

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin52 mins ago

Kapuso star Marian Rivera goes viral on social media after amusing netizens with the English translation of her question for a candidate during the Q&A portion of a beauty and fitness competition.

Rivera, who served as a celebrity judge for the Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals, asked Jether Palomo a Tagalog question: “Dumami ang followers mo sa social media nung naging finalist ka. Paano mo gagamitin ang opportunity na ito kahit natapos na ang competition na ‘to?”

However, the contestant requested for it to be translated into English.

“I will try my best,” Rivera said which made the audience burst into laughter. “Are you ready for this? Listen very carefully,” she added.

“Your social media following grew when you became a finalist. How will you use this opportunity even after your Superbod journey?” the actress translated.

“I think you understand that,” Rivera said laughing.

Rivera also shared on her Instagram story a screenshot of her name included in the trending topics in the Philippines.

Marian
Screengrabbed from Marian Rivera’s Instagram account

Palomo was hailed as the grand winner of the Century Tuna Superbods 2024 held July 9, 2024.

 

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin52 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Jasmin Bungay 1

Miss Globe PH Jasmin Bungay carries OFW community; thanks Dubai glam team

16 mins ago
sec video on illegal recruitment and scammers

DMW encourages Filipinos to doubt illegal recruiters, scammers

33 mins ago
Ice cream RTA

Dubai RTA is giving out free ice cream for a limited time

2 hours ago
dj istock

Overstaying Russian DJ arrested in PH after rowdy behavior incident

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button