Nation’s girl group BINI is ready to go global

From the viral “Pantropiko” dance craze on social media to topping the music charts, fans of the nation’s girl group BINI are surely proud of the increasing popularity and achievements of the members even on the global stage.

Addressing their fans in a message, BINI expressed appreciation to their fans, BLOOMs, for the support and promised to continue to represent the Filipino culture in their songs and take it to the global stage.

“To be representing OPM (Original Pinoy Music), it is such an honor and for sure, we promise we will not disappoint and we will continue to take OPM into the international scene,” BINI Mikha said.

Earlier this June, the eight-member P-pop group places 193rd in Spotify’s Global Top Artist chart, the first Filipino act to enter the list.

This marks a celebration for their fans, BLOOM, as BINI brings recognition to Pinoy music on a global scene.

But this is not the first time that BINI proved they are ready to dominate the global stage as they were also recognized as one of the “12 Girl Groups to Watch in 2024” by Teen Vogue, an international publication.

BINI was also recognized as they topped the charts of Billboard Philippines with their viral summer hit “Pantropiko” in April, the first-ever P-pop group to do so, followed by another hit song “Salamin, Salamin,” taking the number 4 spot.

Website launched

Now, BINI is leveling up the fandom experience of BLOOM as they officially launched their website where fans can avail of exclusive membership, merch, and wands.

This means that new and long-time fans of “Salamin, Salamin” and “Pantropiko” singers can now get updates about BINI’s events, profiles of BINI members, their discography, and photo gallery.

By being an exclusive member of the website, BLOOM can get up close with their idols by joining their live stream, accessing never-before-seen footage and photoshoots, digital photo cards, exclusive videos and articles, and limited edition BINI merchandise.

BINI is an eight-member P-pop girl group consisting of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena formed through ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.

After two years of training, they debuted with their song “Born To Win” in 2021. Their song “Pantropiko” released in November 2023 turned into a summer dance craze and currently has 37 million views.

BINI is set to release its new single “Cherry on Top” on July 11 and will be holding its first solo concert on June 28.