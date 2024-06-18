EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BINI thanks fans after surpassing Taylor Swift as top artist on Spotify PH

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: BINI/ IG, Star Music PH/X

P-Pop girl group BINI has surpassed the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as the daily top artist on Spotify Philippines.

The eight-member nation’s girl group is also the first Filipino act to reach the number one spot in Daily Top Artists Chart.

Star Music PH announced this achievement on X (formerly Twitter).

In a media interview, BINI thanked their fans for the support and admitted that they were also Taylor Swift fans.

The global pop star Swift is one of the most listened artist in the Philippines, claiming the top spot for almost three years after being dethroned by BINI.

BINI is known for their hit songs “Pantropiko,” “Lagi,” and “Saalamin, Salamin.”

The girl group has 6.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

