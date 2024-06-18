BINI thanks fans after surpassing Taylor Swift as top artist on Spotify PH

P-Pop girl group BINI has surpassed the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as the daily top artist on Spotify Philippines.

The eight-member nation’s girl group is also the first Filipino act to reach the number one spot in Daily Top Artists Chart.

Star Music PH announced this achievement on X (formerly Twitter).

NUMBER ONE NA ANG NAG-IISANG NATION’S GIRL GROUP! 🌸 Isang nakaka-feel good na Sunday as our @BINI_ph makes herstory by being the FIRST FILIPINO ACT to reach the #1 SPOT on the @SpotifyPH Daily Top Artists Chart! 💚 Congratulations, girls! 🥳🫶 Celebrate this milestone by… pic.twitter.com/AVq1zLp6ZR — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) June 16, 2024

In a media interview, BINI thanked their fans for the support and admitted that they were also Taylor Swift fans.

The global pop star Swift is one of the most listened artist in the Philippines, claiming the top spot for almost three years after being dethroned by BINI.

BINI is known for their hit songs “Pantropiko,” “Lagi,” and “Saalamin, Salamin.”

The girl group has 6.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.