Ogie Diaz files counter-affidavit vs Bea Alonzo’s cyber libel complaint

Ogie Diaz, with his “Showbiz Update Live” co-hosts Loi Villarama and Wrena Lualhati filed a counter-affidavit, against Bea Alonzo’s cyber libel complaint on June 18 at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Through his lawyer Regie Tongol, the talk show host claimed that Alonzo did not clarify in her complaint the specific persons who made the defamatory utterances against her.

Tongol also argued that the statements made by the hosts were covered by the “fair comment doctrine,” which allows an individual to express opinions on matters of public interest, which the lawyer likened to Alonzo’s nature of work.

The party also asserted an affirmative defense of improper venue as Alonzo declared Quezon City as her place of residence while publicly stating that she is a legal resident of Spain.

“Kasi ang libel, kung saan siya nagre-reside doon mo ifa-file, o kung saan unang na-publish ‘yung posting, doon mo pwedeng i-file yung kaso ng cyber liberl,” Tongol said.

Villarama also filed a countercharge for perjury, the lawyer said.

“Obvious na obvious na nagsisinungaling siya doon sa kaniyang complaint affidavit na sinabi niya na dito siya naka-reside sa Quezon City, when in actuality, inamin niya mismo…na siya ay legal resident ng Spain,” Tongol told the press.

In May, Alonzo filed three separate cyber libel cases against Cristy Fermin, Diaz, and their co-hosts, saying that the entertainment hosts were spreading false and malicious information against her.

