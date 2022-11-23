Bea Alonzo now a legal Spain resident 

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is now an official and legal resident of Spain after acquiring her Golden Visa due to Residency by Investment.

The said residency is being granted by the Spanish government to foreigners who would own properties or invest in their country.

“Galing ako sa isang mahabang bakasyon. Twenty-six days, almost a month. Kakauwi ko lang this week from Europe,” Bea said in a Pep.ph report.

“The reason why I went there was because I wanted to get my Golden Visa to Spain, so am now a resident of Spain,” she added.

This means Bea no longer needs visa when travelling to the European country and she could also let her mother use it as well.

She can also apply for jobs in Spain and even apply for a citizenship.

“Yung Spanish government kasi, if you have a certain amount to invest sa real property nila, you will be granted a Golden Visa which means you are automatically a resident,” she said.

“After two years, you can apply for citizenship, which am not gonna of course, but, at least, there is that option,” Bea added..

The Kapuso actress said that she has always been fascinated with the idea of living abroad.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of living abroad. But not because I already have a place there doesn’t mean doon ako titira. Of course, am gonna live here. It just so happened that I love Madrid, I love Spain, and I have a lot of friends there,” Bea said.