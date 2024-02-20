EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kristine Hermosa announces pregnancy with 6th child at 40 years old

Courtesy: Kristine Hermosa/Instagram

Former actress Kristine Hermosa has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her sixth baby with her husband, Oyo Boy Sotto.

At 40 years old, Kristine said that she did not expect to have lots of children, and considering her age today, she never thought to have another one.

“To be honest, I was hopeful but never really expected He would bless us with children.. like.. lots of them and another one on the way,” Kristine wrote on Instagram.

 

The celebrity mom also shared that even after five children, she still gets butterflies every time she sees double lines on pregnancy tests.

“Kahit pa na ang dami na nila, parang laging 1st time.. ibat ibang level ng overwhelming emotions each stage of every pregnancy. ☺️ ibang level din when you can already see and hear the heartbeat💓” Kristine shared.

“Akala ko noon, last na si Isaac… ngayon, hindi ko na talaga alam kay God.. 🤣❤️” she joked.

Kristine and Oyo Boy got married in 2011. They have four sons namely Kiel, Kaleb, Marvin, and Vittorio Isaac, and a daughter named Ondrea.

