‘Liza Soberano’s Hollywood debut teased in ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ trailer

A teaser trailer for the upcoming film “Lisa Frankenstein” has unveiled Liza Soberano’s Hollywood debut, and it’s already generating excitement among fans.

In the trailer, the Filipino actress makes an early appearance, addressing Lisa Frankenstein (portrayed by Kathryn Newton) with the line: “That’s really weird, Lisa.”

Directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cod, “Lisa Frankenstein” draws inspiration from Mary Shelley’s gothic novel “Frankenstein.” The storyline revolves around a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse.

Liza Soberano takes on the role of Taffy, the stepsister of Lisa, played by Kathryn. This marks her first foray into Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Liza Soberano garnered attention for her rebranding efforts and candid discussions about the Philippine entertainment industry, her interest in working behind the camera, and her perspective on love teams.

The highly anticipated “Lisa Frankenstein” is scheduled to premiere on February 9, 2024.