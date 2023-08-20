Toni Gonzaga shares glimpse of new baby

Television host Toni Gonzaga shared new glimpses of her second baby with her husband Paul Soriano in her new Instagram posts.

Toni shared a short clip of what happened when she was at the hospital to give birth to her second child.

Toni said that ‘Polly’ came at the right time.

“You are the greatest reward I’ve ever held in my arms.. Thank you for coming right on time just when I needed you the most… My new best friend Polly,” she wrote.

Polly was born last week and was named after Paul and Toni’s names.

“Tin and Paulina are both doing great. Thank you for all your prayers and support. God bless you,” he said.

Toni and Paul got married in 2015 and they have a seven year-old son Seve.