Pauleen Luna confirms second pregnancy with husband Vic Sotto

Lianne Micah Asidera11 hours ago

Courtesy: Pauleen Luna/Instagram

Actress-host Pauleen Luna has announced on Saturday that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Vic Sotto.

On Instagram, Luna shared a video with their daughter Tali playing with big balloons that have the printed words “big sister.”

“Someone’s excited to be a…..” she wrote on the caption.

At the age of 69, Sotto will soon become a father of six, including his children Danica and Oyo with Dina Bonnevie; Vico with Coney Reyes; and Paulina with Angela Luz.

Families, celebrities, and fans left sweet congratulatory messages for the new addition to the Sotto family.

“Baby Mochi!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #glorytoGod” Sotto’s eldest daughter Danica wrote.

Celebrity and co-host Ryan Agoncillo commented: “what a happy day❤️”

Ryzza Mae Dizon, Camille Prats, Mariel Padilla, Nikki Gil, and Chito Miranda also extended their congratulations to the couple.

Sotto and Luna tied the knot in January 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. Their daughter Tali was born in November 2017.

