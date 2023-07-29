EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion tease reunion project 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion gave so much excitement to their fans after they revealed that they will be working on a project in October.

The two both posted a video clip showing silhouettes of a man and a woman—apparently of the veteran actors’—while an instrumental of Cuneta’s “Dear Heart” plays in the background.

While no official statement has been made, it can be recalled that the love team of Cuneta and Concepcion blossomed during the film ‘Dear Heart’.

The reunion show is slated for October 27.

Elated fans could no longer contain their excitement for the ShaGab reunion. Some even admitted getting emotional upon seeing the actors’ announcement.

Three years after their film ‘Dear Heart’, Cuneta and Concepcion got married and later on welcomed their daughter KC. They annulled their marriage back in 1987.

Cuneta is now married to former Senator Kiko Pangilinan while Concepcion is married to Genevieve Gonzales.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS dubai marine

Dubai Municipality cleans up 820 tonnes of marine debris

5 hours ago
abra

Marcos leads distribution of aid in Ilocos Norte, Abra

6 hours ago
Paolo Contis

Paolo Contis hurt over ‘Fake Bulaga’ brand 

6 hours ago
philippine passport

Employers no longer allowed to keep passports of employees in Oman

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button