Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion tease reunion project 

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion gave so much excitement to their fans after they revealed that they will be working on a project in October.

The two both posted a video clip showing silhouettes of a man and a woman—apparently of the veteran actors’—while an instrumental of Cuneta’s “Dear Heart” plays in the background.

While no official statement has been made, it can be recalled that the love team of Cuneta and Concepcion blossomed during the film ‘Dear Heart’.

The reunion show is slated for October 27.

Elated fans could no longer contain their excitement for the ShaGab reunion. Some even admitted getting emotional upon seeing the actors’ announcement.

Three years after their film ‘Dear Heart’, Cuneta and Concepcion got married and later on welcomed their daughter KC. They annulled their marriage back in 1987.

Cuneta is now married to former Senator Kiko Pangilinan while Concepcion is married to Genevieve Gonzales.