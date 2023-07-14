EntertainmentLifestyleNewsSportsTFT News

Kai Sotto makes highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut

Kai Sotto finally stepped onto the NBA Summer League court, marking his debut appearance for the Orlando Magic. The team, however, faced an 88-71 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday.

Sotto’s introduction came at the start of the second quarter, where he contributed by securing two rebounds, blocking a shot, and making an attempt at a field goal that unfortunately missed. His time on the court amounted to 5 minutes and 37 seconds.

At halftime, the Orlando Magic found themselves trailing the Portland Trail Blazers with a significant deficit, the score standing at 45-19.

Photo courtesy: Orlando Magic/Instagram

Sotto reentered the game in the third quarter and successfully scored his first basket of the match.

As the fourth period unfolded, he received more playing time, accumulating an additional four points, which included an impressive wide-open two-handed dunk after receiving a pass from a teammate.

By the end of the game, Sotto’s statistics showcased six points, four rebounds, three blocks, and one assist, all achieved within a total of 13 minutes and 23 seconds of playtime.

He completed three of his seven field goal attempts.

Prior to this appearance, the 7-foot-3 Filipino prospect had been sidelined for the Magic’s initial three games in the tournament, prompting disappointment among Filipino fans eagerly awaiting his debut.

