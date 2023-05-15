Teacher Georcelle denies rift with Sarah Geronimo, explains ‘payment’ for ‘Tala’ dance choreo

The creative director of G-force dance group, Georcelle Dapat-Sy, explained her side of the alleged rift between her and pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

Georcelle’s group was behind the hit dance craze of Sarah’s song ‘Tala’ but they were not present during the latter’s 20th anniversary concert. Fans of the singer also noticed that Sarah did a different dance for the song.

In a vlog of Ogie Diaz, Georcelle cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason why they didn’t become part of Sarah’s anniversary concert.

“Walang side nila or side ko. Isa lang ang mithiin ng lahat… support SG on her 20th year. SG is 35 years old. We’ve been training her and G-Force have been dancing with her for 16 years. She’s looking for growth as an artist and as a person. She wants to try other things. There were artistic differences and I wanna support her as she embarks on this new chapter even if it means stepping out for a while. Mama Ogs, I did everything out of love and respect for her as an artist and a friend. Parang love team kami for 16 years, but this year gusto niya to try other things,” Georcelle said.

“This process was painful for G-Force. Most of them cried, especially the choreographers who have been training hard to bring out the best in her. It’s like a break up. SG wants something else, I want her to exercise that artistic freedom. But it’s also my right to exercise my artistic freedom. I had to pull out two months ago in March. Of course, my team will always understand and respect my decision. This is me encouraging SG to experience that creative freedom and to be the ultimate decision-maker in producing and directing her 20th anniversary concert,” she added.

Georcelle also clarified some of the rumors that she demanded P150,000 for every number which will be used in the concert.

“Why will I demand it? Wala ako sa position to demand for anything especially when no work is delivered pero I can quote for the price of the use of my copyrighted works. I sent a personal letter, not a demand letter. I did not demand it. Not being a part of her 20th is my gift of freedom so she can fully express her creative dreams,” Georcelle said.