Kylie Padilla shares cryptic post over ‘empathy’ to wrong people 

Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account about expressing empathy to the wrong people.

Kylie shared on her IG stories a quote about giving empathy or the ability to put someone’s self to another person’s situation.

“Too much empathy for the wrong people,” Kylie shared.

Some say that the post is only related to her upcoming Kapuso teleserye ‘Mga Lihim ni Urduja’ and is not totally connected to the recent confession of her ex-husband Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval about their relationship.

“No need for this cryptic IG story to promote your teleserye Kylie Padilla,” a netizen said.

“Mahilig itong magpapansin via cryptic at intelligent kunong posts,” another one added.

Kylie has issued a statement on the confirmation of Aljur and Aj of their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

In an episode of ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’, the television host read a short statement sent by Kylie on the issue.

“I’m happy that everyone’s happy,” she said.

AJ was rumored to be the third party in the relationship of Padilla and Abrenica that eventually led to the latter’s separation.

Kylie and Aljur are now co-parenting with their sons, Alas and Axl.

“I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” AJ wrote, tagging the Instagram of the actor on Valentine’s Day.

The two first co-starred in a 2021 film which prompted speculations that they are in a relationship.