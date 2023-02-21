EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kylie Padilla shares cryptic post over ‘empathy’ to wrong people 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account about expressing empathy to the wrong people. 

Kylie shared on her IG stories a quote about giving empathy or the ability to put someone’s self to another person’s situation. 

“Too much empathy for the wrong people,” Kylie shared. 

Some say that the post is only related to her upcoming Kapuso teleserye ‘Mga Lihim ni Urduja’ and is not totally connected to the recent confession of her ex-husband Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval about their relationship. 

“No need for this cryptic IG story to promote your teleserye Kylie Padilla,” a netizen said. 

“Mahilig itong magpapansin via cryptic at intelligent kunong posts,” another one added. 

Kylie has issued a statement on the confirmation of Aljur and Aj of their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

In an episode of ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’, the television host read a short statement sent by Kylie on the issue.

“I’m happy that everyone’s happy,” she said.

AJ was rumored to be the third party in the relationship of Padilla and Abrenica that eventually led to the latter’s separation.

Kylie and Aljur are now  co-parenting with their sons, Alas and Axl.

“I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” AJ wrote, tagging the Instagram of the actor on Valentine’s Day.

The two first co-starred in a 2021 film which prompted speculations that they are in a relationship.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 42

Turkey rocked again by two powerful quakes

55 mins ago
TFT NEWS yasmine

Yasmien Kurdi gets an Instagram follow back from Westlife singer Mark 

1 hour ago
Jinggoy Estrada 2

Estrada files resolution opposing ICC probe on PH war on drugs 

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 29

CAAP says aerial search still needed to confirm if debris found in Mayon belongs to Cessna plane 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button