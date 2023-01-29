Hello, Isabelle Rose! Luis Manzano reveals daughter’s face on Instagram

Actor and host Luis Manzano and actress Jessy Mendiola have finally revealed the face of their daughter, Isabelle Rose, on social media.

On Instagram, Luis shared close-up shots of their one-month-old daughter, whom he affectionately referred to as “our little Peanut.” Jessy also shared photos of Isabelle surrounded by pink rose petals and a flower decoration in the shape of the number 1. She introduced her daughter to the world, writing “Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano,” and referred to her as “our little Rosie.”

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2021, had been asked by netizens to show their daughter’s face on social media. However, Luis clapped back at the criticism, asking for privacy and patience. Jessy also requested for understanding, saying that she would reveal their daughter’s face at the right time.

The reveal of Isabelle’s face comes almost two years after the couple welcomed her into their family. The parents took to social media to celebrate their daughter’s first month since birth. Their followers and fans were thrilled to finally see the face of the little girl who has captured their hearts.