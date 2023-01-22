LOOK: Erik Santos reunites with Sara Geronino, Rachelle Anne Go

Kapamilya singing champion Erik Santos celebrated his 20 years of friendship with singing champions Sarah Geronimo and Rachelle Anne Go.

Santos shared a photo of them in a private restaurant in Taguig City.

“20 years of friendship,” he said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erik Santos (@eriksantos)

Fans of the three singers could not help but be happy to see the three of them.

“Naku, the original champs. One concert please,” one fan wrote.

Another one said that Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista and Sheryn Regis should also join them next time to complete the former stars of ASAP Champions.

Go is currently on vacation in the Philippines. She is currently pregnant with her husband Martin Spies.

Geronimo’s husband Matteo Guidicelli, Cornerstone Entertainment assistant vice president Cyndy Roque, and theater actress Mimi Marquez also attended the gathering.

“We had so much fun last night!!! Thank you for hosting my send off Achi Ninang @pinkytobiano 🙂 My baby bump is feeling the love, Hopefully we’ll be back in the Philippines SOON,” Go wrote.