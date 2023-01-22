Baron Geisler announces he will no longer participate in roles requiring nudity or love scenes

Actor Baron Geisler has announced that he will no longer be taking on roles that require him to perform nudity or love scenes, nor will he be participating in movies that feature heavy violence. Instead, he is now more interested in taking on roles in family dramas and movies that have valuable lessons and can inspire audiences.

Baron stated that one of the terms of the contract he signed with Lemonyo is that he will not be able to do any sexy scenes in his upcoming projects.

“Nasa kontrata po na bawal na ako maghubad so I will honor my contract. But I have a movie with Cristine Reyes. I might be shooting in February, and then, ang direktor po namin si Marla Ancheta of Doll House. Kaming dalawa po ni Miss Cristine ang lead, may love scene… hindi po ito for Vivamax, for Viva Prime (bagong streaming app ng Viva Entertainment) po ito. So, may love scene pero medyo may pagka-wholesome pa rin and walang skin exposure,” said Geisler.

It should be noted that Baron did agree to frontal nudity in the Vivamax Original movie “Lampas Langit” that was released in August 2022.

In a press conference for Lemonyo last January 18, Baron was also asked if he still drinks alcohol and how he fights the temptation now that he is in rehab again.

“Basta ang sa akin lang, be responsible about your drinking and be a kind person. That’s what I’m striving for on a daily basis — to be kinder, to be more understanding, to be faithful, to be generous, to be smarter than what I was yesterday. Medyo matagal-tagal na hindi tumitikim ng alak but our goal now here is not kailanman tumikim ng alak. Kasi if you just based it on what I am doing right now, it’s much better na you guys could see naman the changes. And also I do believe na-CI (character investigation) muna ako ng mga bossing natin bago ako kinuha (bilang brand ambassador),” said Geisler.

Despite the negative publicity he has received in the past, Baron appears to be in a better place now. He has lost weight and looks younger, and he attributes this to his focus on positivity and his faith. He said, “It’s because of my mind. My mind is away from all the negativity. And even if problems or challenges come up in life, if we have a big God, we can overcome everything.”