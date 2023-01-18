EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Alex Gonzaga apologizes to waiter in viral video clip

Vlogger Alex Gonzaga has apologized to the waiter involved in a viral clip during her birthday celebration on January 15th.

Alex received criticism from netizens after she was seen smearing the icing of the cake on the waiter’s face.

In a statement released to the media, the waiter, identified as Allan Crisostomo, said that Alex personally went to apologize to him over the incident.

“Last January 17, 2023 around 6:30 PM nasa work po ako. Pumunta po si Ma’am Alex kung saan po ako nagwowork,” Crisostomo said.

“Then nag apologize and nagsorry siya saken tapos konting kwentuhan at sinabi ko po sa kanya na ok na po yung nangyari. Ok na po kami,” he added and ended his brief statement.

The employer of Crisostomo released the statement and photos in response to requests for interviews from the media.

The statement from Crisostomo comes after the publicist for the Gonzaga family cleared Alex of any misbehavior accusations.

“Favor, may I clear MJ, the issue regarding Alex Gonzaga viral birthday bash video and the waiter Allan,” Ledesma told TV 5 reporter MJ Marfori.

