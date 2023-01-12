Celeste Cortesi appears as ‘Darna’ in Miss Universe 2022 National Costume

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi wowed international audiences as she donned the costume of iconic Filipina superheroine ‘Darna’ in the National Costume competition of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

“Embodying a cultural icon that symbolizes kindness, empathy, and empowerment, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 @celeste_cortesi presents Darna at the 71st Miss Universe National Costume Competition,” the Miss Universe Organization said in a post.

Celeste’s national costume was designed by Oliver Tolentino with a headpiece and some metalwork accessories by Jerome Navarro.

Filipino fans couldn’t help but be proud on how Celeste carried the outfit at the Miss Universe stage.

“Grabe si Queen Celeste Cortesi. Dalang dala lahat ng suot niya. Sobrang galing,” a netizen said.

“As a Pageant fan, ang tagal ko hinintay na may mag-Darna sa Miss Universe stage,” another one added.

“She slayed so much that she owned darna,” another Twitter user said.

Celeste is vying for the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown.