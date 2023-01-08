Olivia Culpo reacts to netizen’s ‘energy gap’ comment as she’s back as Miss U host

Back as Miss Universe host, Miss Universe 2012 titleholder Olivia Culpo reacts to a netizen who said she needed more energy when hosting.

Olivia funnily responded to the ‘energy gap’ comment with an edited video of her on a boat saying “On my way to get Red Bull before hosting Miss Universe because user26263747482 said I need more energy this year.”

She also posted it as a story saying “I’m ready user26263747482!!”.

“Been practicing screaming all week and not squinting when I read,” Olivia captioned the post.

It can be recalled that netizens found fun in Olivia Culpo’s lackluster energy as she co-hosted the 69th Miss Universe in 2021.

During that year, Culpo trended on Twitter with pageant fans and viewers tweeting fun memes out of Olivia’s vibe at the pageant as a host.

One of the most tweeted photos that has already become a meme was Olivia clad in a red dress putting on a straight face.

A netizen hilariously tweeted a screenshot of Olivia’s photo side by side with a comment that read, “I love her lack of energy, go girl, give us nothing!”

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins will host 71st Miss Universe live broadcast on Jan 14, 2023. They will replace Steve Harvey who had hosted the pageant for past five years.

Meanwhile, Catriona Gray who brought home the 4th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines will serve as a backstage host.