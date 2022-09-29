Barbie Imperial regrets defending Diego Loyzaga from cheating allegations

Actress Barbie Imperial reveals that she now regrets defending her ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga from all the cheating allegations against him when they were still together.

Barbie was responding to a comment made by a certain Melody Lumague who said: Ipinagtatanggol mo pa jowa mo noon, maghihiwalay din pala kayo.

Barbie then addressed this comment in a recent vlog.

“Totoo, sana hindi ko na lang ipinagtanggol. Kasi bati na kami ni Xian Gaza and in-explain niya sa akin na hindi naman daw talaga siya sa akin galit, do’n sa ex ko,” Barbie said.

Barbie did not mention the name of Diego but it was him who was hounded hy cheating allegations including being linked to sexy star AJ Raval.

“Medyo pinagsisihan ko ngang pinagtanggol—well, siguro worth it naman kasi minahal ko ‘yung tao e,” she added