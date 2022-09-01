LIMITED TICKETS LEFT! Watch Jo Koy live on stage in Dubai at ‘Funny is Funny’ tour this September 3

Jo Koy will mark his return to Dubai this September 3rd for his long-awaited ‘Funny Is Funny’ concert at the Coca-Cola Arena – bringing a fun-filled evening where he will unleash brand new material exclusively for fans in Dubai.

Adds his own life experience and lively family stories from his Filipino-American background, Filipinos and UAE residents are already looking forward to Jo Koy’s antics as he returns to Dubai for the forthcoming Middle East leg of his world tour.

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories. Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September,” shares Jo Koy.

Jo Koy, a top stand-up comedian today whose comedy has captured audiences worldwide, has gone a long way from his humble beginnings in a Las Vegas coffee shop to his present status of frequently selling out the world’s most prominent venues.

Blu Blood presents Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny in collaboration with Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start at Dhs 180 on jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList, and BookMyShow.

Presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE), DSS promises a season of joy and summer fun for all across the city from 1 July to 4 September 2022. Residents and visitors can enjoy and indulge in the most attractive shopping deals, retail experiences, unforgettable events, and sumptuous dining.

Make sure to plan your summer in Dubai and make the most of everything the city has to offer from relaxing staycations, exciting live entertainment, gastronomical experiences, family outings and the best shopping deals. The full calendar of events can be found on www.mydss.ae and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.