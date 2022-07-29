AJ Raval goes live on IG, dispels pregnancy rumors 

Controversial star AJ Raval went on livestream to show her sexy figure and dismiss rumors that she is pregnant.

AJ was reportedly pregnant according to a source of veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin. The father of her child was her rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica.

“Kung hindi ka talaga buntis, magpainterbyu ka nang live. Yung makikita namin talaga yung tiyan mo na flat,” Cristy challenged AJ.

The actress went on Instagram Live for 10 minutes so that her supporters would see her sexy and slim figure.

“Shoutout sa inyong lahat. Huwag na kayong masyadong nagpapaniwala sa chismis,” AJ said.

“Tsaka kahit anong gawing eksplanasyon, yung mga galit lang naman ang maniniwala dun,” she added.

The actress shared she was in the set of her upcoming film Us X Her.

“Lagi niyo na lang akong iniisyu ‘tsaka inaaway. Ayoko na ngang mabuhay sa mundo. Joke lang,” she said.