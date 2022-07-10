EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Paolo Sandejas ‘overjoyed’ after BTS V sings his song while driving

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Pinoy singer and composer Paolo Sandejas couldn’t contain his happiness when BTS member V featured his song ‘Sorry’ in the latter’s recent vlog.

Kim Taehyung also known as V was driving while singing along to songs from his playlist.

RELATED STORY: BTS to go on hiatus to pursue individual careers

“What the heck is happening,” Sandejas said in a series of tweets after he a tweet from an ARMY talking about his song.

“Tonight has been insane! Thank you all so much for all the love you guys have been showing for my music,” he said in another tweet.

Sandejas’ single ‘Sorry’ was released in 2020 about a relationship that didn’t work out.
READ ON:

“I have no words, V sang along to a song that I wrote. I’m a singer-songwriter in the Philippines and I don’t know what I did to deserve this blessing,” Sandejas wrote on his Instagram account.

“V, if you’re seeing this, you’re amazing man, thank you, Army for being kind to ke and to my music,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Mawaqif Abu Dhabi parking

Abu Dhabi shifts free public parking, Darb Toll Gate schedule to Sundays

1 second ago
TFT JULY 8 4

Sri Lanka protesters storm off inside President’s private home in Colombo

1 hour ago
Pokwang 1

Pokwang confirms split with bf Lee O’Brian

2 hours ago
Edward Barber

Edward Barber eyes becoming a Christian pastor

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button