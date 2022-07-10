Paolo Sandejas ‘overjoyed’ after BTS V sings his song while driving

Pinoy singer and composer Paolo Sandejas couldn’t contain his happiness when BTS member V featured his song ‘Sorry’ in the latter’s recent vlog.

Kim Taehyung also known as V was driving while singing along to songs from his playlist.

“What the heck is happening,” Sandejas said in a series of tweets after he a tweet from an ARMY talking about his song.

“Tonight has been insane! Thank you all so much for all the love you guys have been showing for my music,” he said in another tweet.

Sandejas’ single ‘Sorry’ was released in 2020 about a relationship that didn’t work out.

“I have no words, V sang along to a song that I wrote. I’m a singer-songwriter in the Philippines and I don’t know what I did to deserve this blessing,” Sandejas wrote on his Instagram account.

“V, if you’re seeing this, you’re amazing man, thank you, Army for being kind to ke and to my music,” he added.