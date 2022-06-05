EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BTS shares concept photo of new album ‘Proof’

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar20 mins ago

#BTS_Proof Concept Photo (Door ver.) shared by Bright Music on instagram

The South Korean boy band BTS shared on Saturday, June 4, a short clip on twitter showcasing their concept photo for their new album ‘Proof’ which is their comeback album in celebration of the groups 9th year in the industry.

The clip shows the members close-up photos in dark background and then shifting to a white ethereal backdrop.

According to BTS’ label BRIGHT MUSIC, the album will consist of 3 CDs – one, to showcase BTS history and past music, two, highlighting their current hits and three, teasing the group’s new tracks.

The group announced June 10th as their release date of their newest album.

On the same day, the group was featured in US President Joe Biden’s anti-Asian hate campaign where the group can be seen in the White House with US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden himself.

Read on: PH Consul: New York woman knocked down by Pinoy health worker after insults, racist remarks

“We feel happy to help make a positive impact and we feel the great responsibility at the same time,” said Kim Nam-joon, known professionally as RM.

Pre-order of the band’s album is now available on WeVerse.

 

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar20 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 16

Dog sweeps the internet, uses charm to persuade security to let him in the department store

2 hours ago
sorsogon bulusan 1

LOOK: Sorsogon’s surroundings turn gray due to Bulusan volcano’s ashfall

2 hours ago
Saudi Embassy Philippines Lingual Lab

Saudi Arabia’s envoy attends Lingual Lab opening in Manila

3 hours ago
mandy moore pregnant 2nd child

Actress Mandy Moore pregnant with second child

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button