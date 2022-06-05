BTS shares concept photo of new album ‘Proof’

The South Korean boy band BTS shared on Saturday, June 4, a short clip on twitter showcasing their concept photo for their new album ‘Proof’ which is their comeback album in celebration of the groups 9th year in the industry.

The clip shows the members close-up photos in dark background and then shifting to a white ethereal backdrop.

According to BTS’ label BRIGHT MUSIC, the album will consist of 3 CDs – one, to showcase BTS history and past music, two, highlighting their current hits and three, teasing the group’s new tracks.

The group announced June 10th as their release date of their newest album.

On the same day, the group was featured in US President Joe Biden’s anti-Asian hate campaign where the group can be seen in the White House with US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden himself.

“We feel happy to help make a positive impact and we feel the great responsibility at the same time,” said Kim Nam-joon, known professionally as RM.

It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts_bighit. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters. pic.twitter.com/R1YpKnO9zA — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2022

Pre-order of the band’s album is now available on WeVerse.