Ivana Alawi admits being ‘sugar mommy’ to ex-boyfriend

Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi has admitted being a ‘sugar mommy’ in providing for her ex-boyfriend.

She said that the setup looked normal for people who are dating. She made the admission in a conversation with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo and her sister Mona, as seen on Belo’s YouTube vlog on Thursday, June 30.

Alawi had a boyfriend when she was 17 and she recalled that she used to give money for gas and food to the ex-boyfriend, prompting Belo to ask if she thought of herself as a “sugar mommy” .

“Ako taga-gas niya, taga-date… Akala ko kasi gano’n kapag mahal mo,” Alawi told Belo.

“After graduation, bigla siyang nawala. Sabi ko, ‘Ang galing ha. Pinag-gas lang niya ako nang pinag-gas tapos lahat ng ulam, [ang nagbayad] ako,’” she said.