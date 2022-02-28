WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi buys her family a new house

Actress Ivana Alawi had a big surprise in store for her family as she bought them a new house.

Alawi said in her latest vlog that it has been her dream to buy them a house since she was young.

“Pinaghandaan ko ito for so many years, ever since I was five years old. Nung five years old ako, naalala ko sinasabihan ko si Mama noon, ‘Ma, kapag nagkapera ako pagtanda ko, ikaw ‘yung una kong bibilihan ng bahay.’ Tuwang tuwa siya,” she said.

But since she was still young then, her mom did not really think she would make it happen and now that the house is ready, Alawi was more than happy to turn it over to her mother and sister.

“Itong lahat ng ito, it’s from my hard work. I am so happy kasi siyempre matutuwa ‘yung isa sa dream ko na mabigyan ang family ko ng sarili nilang bahay na pinaghirapan ko,” she said.

“Nung binili ko itong lupa na ito, hindi ko sinsabi sa nanay ko na sa kanya ito. Ang surprise talaga, it’s for Mona and for Mama. Si Mona kasi siya ‘yung tumulong sa akin kung bakit ako nandito sa YouTube. She’s so supportive ever since. Never siya humingi ng kahit ano. Kapag ako nagtratrabaho sa mga shoots ko, sa vlogs, lagi kong nagiging inspirasyon na mapatayo itong bahay,” she added.