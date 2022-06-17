WATCH: Urban Crew Flyers from Philippines woo AGT judges during audition

Urban Crew Flyers, a hip-hop dance group from the Philippines, recently wooed one and all during its audition for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The crew, also known as “Flyers from the South”, enthralled both judges and audience with their incredible flipping stunts, impeccable dance moves and acrobatic skills.

The group had earlier performed on ‘Asia’s Got Talent’ Season 2, a televised Asian talent show competition that is part of Simon Cowell’s global Got Talent series. They were among the Top 9 of Asia’s Got Talent, 2017. It had also previously taken part in the fifth season of Pilipinas Got Talent.

The auditioning performance of the Urban Crew, which received a standing ovation from all those present, will telecast on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 on Tuesday night on NBC.

While introducing themselves during the AGT audition, the members of the dance crew said that they were a dance, breakdance, and acrobat group from the Philippines.

The dance crew has been showcasing its talents at a number of local school events, malls and The Philippine Basketball Association, where it performed in 2019.

Following the success of its previous season, America’s Got Talent (AGT) has been renewed for yet another show this year. Celebrity judges include Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. Terry Crews is host of the show.